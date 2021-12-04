Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Swiatek splits with coach ahead of 2022 season
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Swiatek splits with coach ahead of 2022 season

Swiatek splits with coach ahead of 2022 season

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - WTA Tour Finals - Panamerican Tennis Center, Guadalajara, Mexico - November 15, 2021 Poland's Iga Swiatek after winning her group stage match against Spain's Paula Badosa REUTERS/Henry Romero

04 Dec 2021 08:24PM (Updated: 04 Dec 2021 08:22PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Poland's Iga Swiatek has split with her coach Piotr Sierzputowski after working with him for more than five years, the 2020 French Open champion said on Saturday.

Sierzputowski helped develop Swiatek's game from the junior circuit to the professional tour, leading her to the junior Wimbledon title in 2018 and the French Open Grand Slam two years later.

He was also named the coach of the year in 2020 by the Women's Tennis Association (WTA), the same year Swiatek was named the most improved player on the WTA Tour.

"This change is really challenging for me and this decision wasn't easy, either," Swiatek, 20, said in an Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CXDxCqVA0EW post.

"I found out that sometimes in our professional life we need changes to develop more, evolve and meet other people with whom we're going to create a cooperation for the next stages of our development.

"I would like to thank you coach for everything that you did for me," Swiatek added.

Swiatek did not name his replacement ahead of the 2022 season. She finished this season ranked ninth and won titles in Adelaide and Rome.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Rohith Nair)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us