Swiatek stays cool to beat Cristian at French Open as temperature soars

PARIS :Defending champion Iga Swiatek continued her bid for a fifth French Open title when the Polish fifth seed overcame Romania's Jaqueline Cristian 6-2 7-5 to reach the Roland Garros fourth round on a steamy Friday.

With temperatures steadily soaring on the sixth day of the Grand Slam, Swiatek appeared in a hurry to escape the Parisian furnace and the five-time major winner raced through the first set on the back of two breaks.

What followed was a high-quality battle where both players tested each other before Swiatek prevailed after keeping cool in the final game of the second set to extend her French Open winning streak to 24 matches.

"I'm happy that I was super solid in that last game and didn't give her any free points, but she used her chances," Swiatek said.

"She went for it every time I gave her a chance. It was a great match, pretty entertaining. We both played nice and I'm happy that I'm through and happy with the performance."

Swiatek cooled herself with ice towels after the first set before coming under pressure from unseeded Romanian Cristian on Court Suzanne Lenglen in the second set, but the 23-year-old produced a tight hold in the third game.

But Swiatek, who faces former champion Jelena Ostapenko or another Grand Slam winner in Elena Rybakina next, said that the heat suited her game.

"I don't mind and on clay as it gives the balls the extra bounce," Swiatek said.

"Before it was 20 degrees Celsius when I played my first match but today it was 30 degrees Celsius. It's not easy to adjust but I have played in every condition.

"Last year at the Olympics it was super hot so I was ready for it. You need to change in different conditions, adjusting the equipment is the best way."

Both players went toe-to-toe in the second set and Cristian fired a stinging forehand winner to level up at 4-4, raising her game once again to hold serve two games later and prolonging Swiatek's stay on the court.

Roared on by fans, Swiatek held her nerve in a tense 12th game that had three deuces, before suddenly moving through the gears to quell the challenge of the free-swinging Cristian in nearly two hours.