Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Swiatek survives Sabalenka to set up US final with Jabeaur
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Swiatek survives Sabalenka to set up US final with Jabeaur

Swiatek survives Sabalenka to set up US final with Jabeaur
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 8, 2022 Poland's Iga Swiatek in action during her semifinal match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalanka REUTERS/Mike Segar
Swiatek survives Sabalenka to set up US final with Jabeaur
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 8, 2022 Belarus' Aryna Sabalanka in action during her semifinal match against Poland's Iga Swiatek REUTERS/Mike Segar
Swiatek survives Sabalenka to set up US final with Jabeaur
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 8, 2022 Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates after winning her semifinal match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalanka REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Swiatek survives Sabalenka to set up US final with Jabeaur
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 8, 2022 Belarus' Aryna Sabalanka reacts during her semifinal match against Poland's Iga Swiatek REUTERS/Mike Segar
09 Sep 2022 11:17AM (Updated: 09 Sep 2022 11:17AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK : World number one Iga Swiatek rallied from a set down to beat Aryna Sabalenka 3-6 6-1 6-4 and reach her first U.S. Open final, where she will meet Ons Jabeur on Saturday for the trophy.

After a sluggish start, the Pole raised her level significantly in the second set and overcame an early break in the decider by winning the final four games to see off the powerful Belarusian.

The two-time French Open champion is the first Polish woman to ever reach the U.S. Open final, where she will face off dynamic Tunisian Jabeur after she cruised in her semi-final earlier on Thursday.

Swiatek and Jabeur are 2-2 in their four career meetings.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.