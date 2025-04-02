Swiatek withdraws from Billie Jean King Cup tournament

World number two Iga Swiatek has pulled out of the upcoming Billie Jean King Cup qualifying tournament in her home country of Poland, she said on social media on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old said that she needed more time to focus on herself and would not be playing for the national team against Switzerland and Ukraine on April 10-12 in the city of Radom.

"I know that this is not the information that fans, especially Polish ones, wanted, nevertheless it is the right decision for me for now," she said.

"Now it's time for more balance, focusing on myself and my training. I keep my fingers crossed for the girls and the whole team."

The five-time Grand Slam champion was recently eliminated from the Miami Open in the quarter-finals by 19-year-old Alexandra Eala from the Philippines.

Swiatek was playing the match with added security after being verbally abused by a spectator during an earlier practice session.