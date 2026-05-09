Swiatek's coach tears Achilles in 100-euro bet gone wrong

May 8 : Iga Swiatek's new coach Francisco Roig suffered a torn Achilles tendon during a promotional event in Rome's Piazza del Popolo, all for a wager of 100 euros ($118) with the world number three.

The 58-year-old Roig, who has coached players such as Rafa Nadal and Emma Raducanu, injured himself while stretching for a volley during a practice session in one of Rome's iconic public squares.

"Yeah, I broke my coach's Achilles," fourth seed Swiatek told reporters after she beat Caty McNally in her first match at the Italian Open on Friday.

"Basically we're having a practice on Piazza del Popolo. It was supposed to be a live practice... We made a bet for 100 euros.

"I had 5-4 and the match point already. He did a split step and tore his Achilles. It happened on Saturday. On Tuesday, he had surgery already in Warsaw. We kind of took care of him."

Roig, who took over as Swiatek's coach last month after she split with Wim Fissette, showed remarkable composure despite the serious injury, fooling both Swiatek and onlookers.

"I would (have) burst out crying, I would make such a drama. His face was normal," Swiatek added.

"I thought he was joking at the beginning. My hitting partner thought he was joking as well."

The Spanish coach flew back to Poland for surgery but missed just one practice session and was back in Rome for the start of the tournament, wearing a cast on his leg and moving around on crutches.

"He really wanted to be back, not to take time off," Swiatek said. "I really appreciate that he's here because for sure it's not easy for him."

($1 = 0.8495 euros)