Singapore swimmer Quah Ting Wen named best athlete of 32nd SEA Games

SINGAPORE: Swimmer Quah Ting Wen won the top athlete award at the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Cambodia on Wednesday (May 17).

She was presented with the best athlete award by Cambodia's Deputy Prime Minister Tea Banh during the closing ceremony at the Morodok Techo National Stadium.

The 30-year-old swimmer finished the Games with six golds and two silvers.

She said in a statement: “I am extremely honoured and proud to receive this award. I am thankful for the opportunity to have done well for Singapore and my sport.

"My brother received the award in 2019 and my sister was the most bemedalled athlete at the Hanoi SEA Games last year, so it feels like a nice way to close the circle.”

In Phnom Penh, Ting Wen won her fifth straight 100m freestyle SEA Games gold, clocking a time of 55.83s.

She was part of the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay team - along with Jing Wen, Nur Marina Chan and Amanda Lim - which clinched Singapore's 1,000th SEA Games gold.