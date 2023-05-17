Singapore swimmer Quah Ting Wen named best athlete of 32nd SEA Games

SINGAPORE: Swimmer Quah Ting Wen won the top athlete award at the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Cambodia on Wednesday (May 17).
She was presented with the best athlete award by Cambodia's Deputy Prime Minister Tea Banh during the closing ceremony at the Morodok Techo National Stadium.
The 30-year-old swimmer finished the Games with six golds and two silvers.
She said in a statement: “I am extremely honoured and proud to receive this award. I am thankful for the opportunity to have done well for Singapore and my sport.
"My brother received the award in 2019 and my sister was the most bemedalled athlete at the Hanoi SEA Games last year, so it feels like a nice way to close the circle.”
In Phnom Penh, Ting Wen won her fifth straight 100m freestyle SEA Games gold, clocking a time of 55.83s.
She was part of the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay team - along with Jing Wen, Nur Marina Chan and Amanda Lim - which clinched Singapore's 1,000th SEA Games gold.
Another gold came in the women’s 4x100m medley relay, where she teamed up with Faith Khoo, Letitia Sim and Jing Wen to set a Games record of 4:06.97.
The win saw Ting Wen collect the 60th Games medal of her career, which has seen her represent Singapore at nine SEA Games.
Speaking to reporters after the race, she hinted at the possibility that this year's Games could be her last.
"I really don't know yet ... I kind of have to go back and take some time to myself.
"It's been a really long journey with Singapore at the Games, it really means a lot to me. Even though to some people it is just the Southeast Asian Games, it's been a huge part of my career."
