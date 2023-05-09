Swimming: Golds for Quah siblings as they pair up and shine for Singapore at SEA Games

PHNOM PENH: At the SEA Games, Quah Jing Wen and Quah Ting Wen have competed against each other, competed in relays alongside each other, but another slice of Games history was made on Tuesday (May 9) as both of them combined with brother Quah Zheng Wen to clinch gold.

At the Morodok Techo Aquatics Centre in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, the trio, along with debutant Nicholas Mahabir, took gold in the 4x100m mixed medley relay with a time of 3:51.72. This is the first time the event has featured at the Games.

Before they took to the pool for the relay, the siblings bagged two individual gold medals and a silver on day four of the competition.

It would be Jing Wen who pipped her sister to the wall in the 100m butterfly final as she won gold with a time of 59.02s. Ting Wen’s time of 59.51s gave her silver.