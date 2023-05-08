Logo
Sport

Swimming: Singapore's Quah Ting Wen wins her fifth straight 100m freestyle SEA Games gold
Swimming: Singapore's Quah Ting Wen wins her fifth straight 100m freestyle SEA Games gold

Swimming: Singapore's Quah Ting Wen wins her fifth straight 100m freestyle SEA Games gold

Singapore's Quah Ting Wen celebrating her SEA Games gold medal in the 100m freestyle on May 8, 2023. (Photo: SNOC/Andy Chua)

Matthew Mohan
Matthew Mohan
08 May 2023 09:05PM (Updated: 08 May 2023 09:52PM)
PHNOM PENH: Eighteen years after she made her SEA Games debut in the Philippines, Quah Ting Wen is still going strong.

And at the Morodok Techo Aquatic Centre in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Monday (May 8), the 30-year-old, who is also the Games record holder in the event, made it five consecutive golds in the 100m freestyle at the Games.

Quah clocked a time of 55.83s to take gold for her 50th Games medal, while Philippines’ Jasmine Alkhaldi clinched silver and Nguyen Thuy Hien of Vietnam finished with bronze.

There was a one-two finish for Singapore in the 400m freestyle as Gan Ching Hwee defended her title and clinched her second gold of the Games with a time of 4:15.17, while teammate Ashley Lim took silver with a new personal best time (4:17.16).

The men’s 4x100m medley relay team of Teong Tzen Wei, Jonathan Tan, Nicholas Mahabir and Quah Zheng Wen also set a new Games and national record of 3:37.45. The quartet took gold ahead of Thailand and Indonesia.

Team Singapore celebrating their win after the SEA Games men’s swimming 4x100m medley relay, on May 8, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

Team Singapore’s swim team now have a total of 10 golds after three days of competition. They won 21 golds at the last edition of the Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

In the day’s other events, Ardi Azman set a new personal best in the 400m Individual Medley with a time of 4:30.81. He finished fifth.

Faith Khoo took fourth in the 200m backstroke (2:20.88) while Bonnie Yeo came in sixth (2:23.52). 

There was also a bronze for Glen Lim in the 1500m freestyle.

Catch the 32nd SEA Games Cambodia 2023 live with three dedicated channels on mewatch. Sign in now at www.mewatch.sg/seagames to catch all the action for free, or catch highlights on Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube.

Source: CNA/mt(sn)

