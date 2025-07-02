Swiss aiming for Norway revenge in Euro 2025 opener

BASEL, Switzerland :Women's Euro hosts Switzerland renew their rivalry with Norway in the opening game in Basel on Wednesday and, despite the Scandinavians beating them twice in the Nations League this year, coach Pia Sundhage says they can make a winning start.

Sweden-born Sundhage expects an epic midfield battle when the game kicks off, and the 65-year-old is backing her players to come out on top.

"We are talking about the strength with some of the players in the midfield. In the middle of the park we have a chance, with our attacking personalities, to actually break down their back four, so it's how do you get behind," the charismatic Sundhage told a media conference on Tuesday.

Norway won 1-0 away and 2-1 at home in two competitive Nations League games that indicated Switzerland could be more than a match for the twice European champions, who last appeared in the final in 2013.

Norwegian winger Caroline Graham Hansen, who scored a late winner at home to the Swiss the last time they met, said that the recent familiarity between the two teams may not count for much when the tournament kicks off.

"Obviously, it's not so often you play two teams in such a close space of time, but I think it's going to be a very different game tomorrow. For many reasons - for one it's a Euro opener, it's always a special moment," she told reporters.

"You play the host, it's going to be a full stadium of Swiss people, so we know that we have to be at our best, focus on what we can do to perform at our best and give it our best to enjoy the moment. It's going to be a fun game."

Sundhage spoke at length about the bright future of women's football in Switzerland and urged her players to enjoy themselves in what is arguably the biggest game in the history of Swiss women's football.

"There is one expression I've said many times - embrace the pressure, and it's a privilege to play under pressure," she said. "Try to enjoy the moment, because it will never come back, this is a once-in-a-lifetime (thing)."