Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Swiss continue strong start to Euro qualifiers with 3-0 win over Israel
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Swiss continue strong start to Euro qualifiers with 3-0 win over Israel

Swiss continue strong start to Euro qualifiers with 3-0 win over Israel
Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers - Group I - Switzerland v Israel - Stade de Geneve, Lancy, Switzerland - March 28, 2023 Switzerland's Ruben Vargas scores their first goal REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Swiss continue strong start to Euro qualifiers with 3-0 win over Israel
Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers - Group I - Switzerland v Israel - Stade de Geneve, Lancy, Switzerland - March 28, 2023 Switzerland's Silvan Widmer celebrates scoring their third goal with Granit Xhaka and teammates REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
29 Mar 2023 04:52AM (Updated: 29 Mar 2023 05:26AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

GENEVA: Switzerland continued their convincing start to the Euro 2024 qualifiers with a 3-0 home win over Israel on Tuesday (Mar 28) on the back of a 5-0 success away against Belarus at the weekend.

Ruben Vargas put them 1-0 ahead at halftime and Zeki Amdouni and Silvan Widmer added two more goals soon after the break at the Geneva Stadium for a six-point haul from their opening two games in Group I.

Vargas took advantage of hesitation in the Israeli defence to volley the ball home for the opening goal in the 39th minute.

The Swiss then added two quick goals when the match resumed as Amdouni, making his full debut, pounced on a parry by goalkeeper Omri Glazer to score in the 48th minute and Widmer headed home from an inch-perfect pass over the Israeli defence from Denis Zakaria four minutes later.

Switzerland were awarded a penalty in the 28th minute when Cedric Itten went down under a challenge from Neta Lavi but after a lengthy VAR check referee Nikola Dabanovic of Montenegro overturned his own decision.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.