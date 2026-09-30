Swiss Football Association withdraws support for Infantino

ZURICH, Sept 30 : The Swiss Football Association (SFV) has withdrawn its support for Gianni Infantino's bid for another term as FIFA president, the organisation said on Wednesday.

The executive committee reversed its support for the Swiss soccer administrator in a meeting on September 25 after endorsing his candidacy in June.

"The decision follows a comprehensive reassessment of developments over the past few months," the SFV said in a statement.

"From the SFV's perspective, various incidents raise fundamental questions regarding leadership, governance, transparency and decision-making processes within FIFA," it added.