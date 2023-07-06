Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Swiss keeper Thalmann to retire after World Cup
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Swiss keeper Thalmann to retire after World Cup

06 Jul 2023 11:43PM (Updated: 06 Jul 2023 11:48PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

GENEVA: Swiss goalkeeper Gaelle Thalmann will retire following this year's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, she said on Thursday.

"It is a great privilege for me to be part of this adventure and to once again defend Switzerland's colours at a major tournament," the 37-year-old Real Betis player wrote on her Instagram page.

"But at the same time, I would like to inform you that during the World Cup on the other side of the planet, I will be playing the final matches of my career, in which I have played more than 100 caps for the Swiss team and 20 seasons in the first division."

The Swiss women's team will be playing in their second World Cup after reaching the last 16 in 2015.

Switzerland start their Group A campaign against the Philippines on July 21 before taking on Norway and co-hosts New Zealand.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.