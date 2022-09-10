Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Swiss Koller named new Al Ahly manager
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Swiss Koller named new Al Ahly manager

Swiss Koller named new Al Ahly manager

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Quarter Final - Shakhtar Donetsk v Basel - Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany - August 11, 2020 Basel coach Marcel Koller after the match, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Pool via REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

10 Sep 2022 01:04AM (Updated: 10 Sep 2022 01:04AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Egyptian Premier League club Al Ahly SC have hired Swiss Marcel Koller as their new manager on a two-year contract, the club announced on Friday.

He will replace Portuguese Ricardo Soares who left the club in August after only two months in charge.

Koller, 61, had coached Swiss side Basel until leaving in 2020 after they lost in the Europa League quarter-finals.

He also coached Austria from 2011 to 2017 and led the country to the European Championship in 2016.

Cairo-based Al Ahly ended the season in third place in the standings in August and as holders lost the CAF Champions League final against Marocco Wydad AC in May.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.