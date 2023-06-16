Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Swiss Mader resuscitated after crashing into ravine
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Swiss Mader resuscitated after crashing into ravine

Swiss Mader resuscitated after crashing into ravine

FILE PHOTO: Cycling - Giro d'Italia - Stage 6 - Grotte di Frasassi to Ascoli Piceno (San Giacomo), Italy - May 13, 2021 Bahrain Victorious rider Gino Mader of Switzerland wins Stage 6 REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini/File Photo

16 Jun 2023 04:06AM (Updated: 16 Jun 2023 04:40AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Swiss rider Gino Mader was resuscitated and transported by helicopter to hospital following a crash during stage five of Tour de Suisse, his team Bahrain Victorious said on Thursday.

Mader went off the road on the descent towards the finish line and fell into a ravine before being treated by the race doctor, the team said in a statement.

"Gino Mader laid motionless in the water. He was immediately resuscitated and then transported to hospital by air ambulance. The severity of his injuries has not yet been fully clarified," organisers said in a video statement.

American Magnus Sheffield of Ineos Grenadiers, who also crashed at the same spot, was responsive and was taken to hospital with bruises and concussion.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.