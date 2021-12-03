Logo
Swiss Odermatt wins first super-G of World Cup season
Dec 2, 2021; Beaver Creek, Colorado, USA; Second place Matthias Mayer of Austria (left), first place Marco Odermatt of Switzerland (center), and third place Broderick Thompson of Canada (right) pose for photos on the podium during first of two men's Super G races at the Birds of Prey FIS alpine skiing World Cup at Beaver Creek. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 2, 2021; Beaver Creek, Colorado, USA; Marco Odermatt of Switzerland reacts after finishing during first of two men's Super G races at the Birds of Prey FIS alpine skiing World Cup at Beaver Creek. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 2, 2021; Beaver Creek, Colorado, USA; Broderick Thompson of Canada competes during first of two men's Super G races at the Birds of Prey FIS alpine skiing World Cup at Beaver Creek. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 2, 2021; Beaver Creek, Colorado, USA; Matthias Mayer of Austria competes during first of two men's Super G races at the Birds of Prey FIS alpine skiing World Cup at Beaver Creek. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
03 Dec 2021 05:39AM (Updated: 03 Dec 2021 07:05AM)
Switzerland's Marco Odermatt won the opening men's World Cup super-G at Beaver Creek, Colorado on Thursday, picking up where he left off last season.

Odermatt, winner of the final World Cup super-G of the 2020-21 season in March, navigated his way down the Birds of Prey course in one minute, 8.61 seconds.

The Swiss crossed a commanding 0.78 seconds clear of Austria's Matthias Mayer, winner of the season-opening downhill in Lake Louise last weekend.

Canadian Broderick Thompson shocked the field from a start number of 35 to grab third place and earn his first World Cup podium finish.

Germany's Andreas Sander was fourth followed by Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr, winner of the super-G crystal globe last season, in fifth.

The super-G was the first race in a packed weekend at the Colorado resort where a second super-G is scheduled for Friday followed by a downhill doubleheader on Saturday and Sunday.

Source: Reuters

