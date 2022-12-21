Logo
Swiss Olympic champion Feuz to retire
Sport

FILE PHOTO: Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Downhill - Val Gardena, Italy - December 17, 2022 Switzerland's Beat Feuz reacts after his run in the Men's Downhill REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

21 Dec 2022 11:54PM (Updated: 22 Dec 2022 12:03AM)
Switzerland's Olympic champion Beat Feuz announced on Wednesday that he would retire in January, 16 years after his debut in the Alpine Skiing World Cup.

Feuz said on Instagram that his last race would be the downhill event in Kitzbuhel, Austria, on Jan. 21.

The 35-year-old won gold in men's downhill at the Beijing Winter Games in February and took bronze in downhill and silver in super-G four at Pyeongchang four years earlier.

"Pushing limits and risk has been my passion in skiing for years. My emotion has often been the key to success. Now my feeling tells me that the physical limits have been reached," Feuz said on Instagram.

"I look forward to spending more time with my family and the new challenges that will come into my life."

Feuz has 16 victories and 59 podium finishes in the World Cup.

Source: Reuters

