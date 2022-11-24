Logo
Swiss striker Embolo refuses to celebrate goal against Cameroon
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group G - Switzerland v Cameroon - Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar - November 24, 2022 Switzerland's Breel Embolo in action REUTERS/Carl Recine

24 Nov 2022 07:29PM (Updated: 24 Nov 2022 07:29PM)
AL WAKRAH, Qatar : Switzerland striker Breel Embolo scored against the land of his birth Cameroon in their World Cup Group G clash at the Al Janoub Stadium on Thursday but refused to celebrate and looked almost apologetic as his team mates rushed to congratulate him.

Embolo swept home a Xherdan Shaqiri cross to give the Swiss the lead in the 48th minute after they struggled to break the deadlock in the first half and were second best in the game, which was 0-0 at the break.

The 25-year-old striker, who was born in Yaounde but raised in Basel, stood still with an apologetic frown on his face after he scored while the Switzerland players celebrated around him.

The goal was a first shot on target for the Swiss, who had battled to contain the African side in the opening 45 minutes.

Source: Reuters

