Swiss thump Bulgaria to seal World Cup place ahead of Italy
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group C - Switzerland v Bulgaria - Swissporarena, Lucerne, Switzerland - November 15, 2021 Switzerland players celebrate after winning the match and qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group C - Switzerland v Bulgaria - Swissporarena, Lucerne, Switzerland - November 15, 2021 Switzerland players pose for a picture to celebrate winning the match and qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group C - Switzerland v Bulgaria - Swissporarena, Lucerne, Switzerland - November 15, 2021 Switzerland coach Murat Yakin celebrates after the match REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
16 Nov 2021 06:09AM (Updated: 16 Nov 2021 06:05AM)
LUCERNE, Switzerland : Switzerland striker Noah Okafor scored his first international goal as they brushed Bulgaria aside 4-0 to seal a place at next year's World Cup in Qatar as Group C winners.

Ruben Vargas, Cedric Itten and Remo Freuler were also on target for the hosts as they moved to 18 points from eight matches, two points ahead of European champions Italy.

The Italians were held to a 0-0 draw away to Northern Ireland and must now play in March’s playoffs.

(Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

