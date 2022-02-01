Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Switzerland cancel ice hockey warm-up with Canada after COVID-19 positive
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Switzerland cancel ice hockey warm-up with Canada after COVID-19 positive

Switzerland cancel ice hockey warm-up with Canada after COVID-19 positive

Pedestrians walk past an installation ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, January 30, 2022. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

01 Feb 2022 08:18PM (Updated: 01 Feb 2022 08:19PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : An exhibition game between Canada's Olympic men's ice hockey team and Switzerland was cancelled on Tuesday after Swiss Christian Marti tested positive for COVID-19, the Swiss Ice Hockey Federation said.

"A case of COVID-19 was detected on the Swiss team and in order to avoid any additional risk for both teams, the friendly against Canada scheduled for tonight must be cancelled," said the Swiss federation in a statement.

Canada is staging a training camp in Switzerland before travelling to China for the Beijing Winter Olympics where they open play on Feb. 10 against Germany.

Switzerland face off against defending gold medallists the Russian Olympic Committee in their first match on Feb. 9.

(Reporting by Steve Keating in Beijing. Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us