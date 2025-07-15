Logo
Switzerland cancel training session ahead of Spain clash due to illness
Soccer Football - UEFA Women's Euro 2025 - Group A - Finland v Switzerland - Stade de Geneve, Geneva, Switzerland - July 10, 2025 Switzerland players pose for a team group photo before the match REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

15 Jul 2025 08:34PM
OBERENTFELDEN, Switzerland :Switzerland's preparations for their Women's Euro quarter-final clash with Spain were thrown into disarray on Tuesday when the team had to cancel a training session due to sickness within the squad. 

Less than half an hour before the session was due to begin, the Swiss football association messaged media covering the team on WhatsApp to say that it had been cancelled. 

"Today's planned training session has been postponed until tomorrow. The background: In the past few days, some players have felt the symptoms of a cold," the message said. 

"In order to ensure a high-quality training programme, the technical staff have decided to give today off and complete the training session planned for today tomorrow. We apologise for the short notice."

The hosts, who came second in Group A to make the knockout stage, are set to meet reigning world and Nations League champions Spain in their last-eight clash in Bern on Friday. 

Source: Reuters
