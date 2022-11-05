Switzerland could be the team no-one wants to face

Switzerland have dealt blows to heavyweight opponents in the recent past and proven a match for anybody on their day but will fall under the ‘dangerous opponent’ category rather than genuine contenders for the World Cup in Qatar.

They knocked world champions France out of Euro 2020 following a thrilling 3-3 draw and penalty shootout, before falling to Spain via spot-kicks when their quarter-final ended 1-1.

They went unbeaten through World Cup qualifying, pushing European champions Italy into second place and dooming their neighbours to a humiliating failure in their bid to reach Qatar.

They lost to Portugal, Spain and Czech Republic in their first three games of the Nations League but then beat all three in consecutive matches in the reverse fixtures.

They are, in many ways, unpredictable and inconsistent, not necessarily attributes you associate with the Swiss.

It has been a bedding down period for coach Murat Yakin, who took over from popular long-serving tactician Vladimir Petkovic after the Euros. But their style is seemingly enjoyed by the players.

"We have to thank Murat Yakin. It wasn’t easy for him to follow in Vlado’s footsteps. He did a great job. The team is in excellent shape. It’s fun to play with this team," playmaker Xherdan Shaqiri told reporters when World Cup qualification was achieved.

They will be eyeing a place in the round of 16 for the fourth time in five tournaments, having been drawn in Group G with Brazil, Cameroon and Serbia.

There will be a sense of deja vu having faced the South Americans and Europeans in Russia four years ago, where they drew 1-1 with Brazil and beat Serbia 2-1.

They should have the measure of what is a mediocre Cameroon side this time round too.

But their 1-0 loss to Sweden in the round of 16 in Russia was all too familiar and they last made the World Cup quarter-finals when they hosted the tournament in 1954.

Certainly there is the quality in the squad to achieve that in Qatar. Goalkeeper Yann Sommer is one of the best around, and new Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji a dependable anchor at the back.

Midfielders Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka have 214 international caps between them, while up front Breel Embolo can be a real handful with his power, pace and aerial dominance.

Switzerland will certainly not be among the favourites, but no-one will look at them as soft opponents. Quite the opposite in fact, there may not be many who will relish facing them.