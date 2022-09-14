Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Switzerland launch bid to host 2025 Women’s Euros
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Switzerland launch bid to host 2025 Women’s Euros

14 Sep 2022 05:10PM (Updated: 14 Sep 2022 05:10PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ZURICH : Switzerland on Wednesday launched a bid to host the next Women's European Championship in 2025, saying it had the right credentials to stage the 16-team event.

“We have a good infrastructure that is already in place, such as stadiums, hotels, training grounds, airports and transport systems," said Marion Daube, who is heading the bidding project for the Swiss Football Association.

"There are short distances and good connections between national borders and cities. And our country offers political and financial stability and security.”

Basel, Berne, Geneva, Lausanne, Lucerne, Sion, St. Gallen, Thun and Zurich were the planned venues.

This year’s tournament in England proved a major success in terms of attendances and TV viewership.

Bidding closes on Oct. 12 with Poland and France also seeking to host the event, as well as a joint bid from Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland. Ukraine was also interested in hosting the event before the Russian invasion.

UEFA's Executive Committee will decide on the winning bid on Jan. 25.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.