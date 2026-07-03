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Switzerland make two changes, Algeria three for World Cup last-32 clash
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Switzerland make two changes, Algeria three for World Cup last-32 clash

Switzerland make two changes, Algeria three for World Cup last-32 clash
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group B - Switzerland v Bosnia and Herzegovina - Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California, U.S. - June 18, 2026 Switzerland's Dan Ndoye shoots at goal with an overhead kick REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Switzerland make two changes, Algeria three for World Cup last-32 clash
Jun 24, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN;Switzerland defender Luca Jaquez (25) controls the ball from Canada defender Richie Laryea (22) and midfielder Ali Ahmed (20) during the first half in a Group B match in the 2026 FIFA World Cup at BC Place Vancouver. Mandatory Credit: Simon Fearn-Imagn Images
03 Jul 2026 10:45AM (Updated: 03 Jul 2026 11:13AM)
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VANCOUVER: Switzerland coach Murat Yakin made two changes to his side for Thursday's (Jul 2) World Cup round-of-32 clash at BC Place, while Algeria coach Vladimir Petkovic made three.

Switzerland centre back Luca Jaquez ruled out with a muscle problem, with Denis Zakaria coming into the starting lineup.

Swiss winger Dan Ndoye also returns to the team after being dropped for their previous match, a 2-1 win over Canada, while midfielder Djibril w drops to the bench.

Algeria made a change in goal, with Luca Zidane replacing Oussama Benbot after the North Africans drew 3-3 with Austria in their last game.

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In defence, Rayan Ait-Nouri comes into the lineup for Jaouen Hadjam, while Ramiz Zerrouki is selected in midfield with forward Amine Gouiri dropping to the bench.

Teams:

Switzerland - Gregor Kobel; Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Denis Zakaria, Remo Freuler, Johan Manzambi, Granit Xhaka; Breel Embolo, Dan Ndoye, Ruben Vargas.

Algeria - Luca Zidane; Aissa Mandi, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rafik Belghali, Ramy Bensebaini; Ramiz Zerrouki, Houssem Aouar, Fares Chaibi, Nabil Bentaleb, Ibrahim Maza; Riyad Mahrez.

Source: Reuters/rk

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