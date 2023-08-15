Switzerland midfielder Zakaria signs for Monaco from Juventus

Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria has signed a five-year deal to join AS Monaco from Juventus, the two clubs said on Monday.

The 26-year-old will play for the Ligue 1 side having returned from a loan spell at Chelsea last season.

No financial details were disclosed, but French media reported a transfer fee of €20 million (US$21.81 million).

After signing for Juve in January 2022, Zakaria moved to Chelsea on loan in September, leaving the Serie A club after 15 appearances and one goal. He played 11 times for Premier League Chelsea last term.

Zakaria has 49 caps, with three goals and four assists, and has played in Switzerland's last four major tournaments, Euro 2016 and 2020 and World Cup in 2018 and 2022.