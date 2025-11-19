Switzerland seal World Cup place despite Kosovo fightback

Switzerland qualified for next year's World Cup despite being held 1-1 by Kosovo on Tuesday, as Florent Muslija's superb strike cancelled out Ruben Vargas' early second-half goal for the visitors.

Switzerland finished top of Group B with 14 points, completing an unbeaten qualifying campaign. Kosovo secured second place with 11 points and a berth in March's European playoffs, as they chase a first-ever World Cup appearance.

"We didn't play badly, but we knew they had to score six goals (to overtake Switzerland's goal difference). And it's not easy to play against us," Swiss defender Ricardo Rodriguez told SRF Sport.

Switzerland edged the better of a subdued first half, with Michel Aebischer drawing a sharp save from Arijanet Muric after six minutes in one of the few clear sights of goal.

Kosovo rarely threatened but came close just before halftime when Fisnik Asllani unleashed a fierce drive from the edge of the box, only for a Swiss defender to make a vital block.

Vargas finally broke the deadlock 90 seconds after the restart, slipping in behind to meet a through ball from Djibril Sow and beating Kosovo goalkeeper Arijanet Muric with a low finish.

Muric then denied Switzerland a second when Johan Manzambi weaved past two defenders and aimed for the bottom-left corner, only for the Kosovo keeper to read it well and gather comfortably.

Kosovo equalised in the 74th minute through Muslija, who pounced on a loose ball just outside the area and unleashed a superb curling strike into the top-right corner, leaving Gregor Kobel with no chance.

Spurred on by a raucous Pristina City Stadium, the hosts pressed for a late winner, but efforts from Baton Zabergja and Vedat Muriqi were smothered by Kobel and a resolute Swiss backline.

"It was important for us that the Kosovars didn't carry their euphoria into the game," Swiss captain Granit Xhaka said. "We can be proud of ourselves. It's not to be taken for granted that we've qualified for a major tournament eight times in a row. I'm just happy."