Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Sydney test not at risk over COVID rules: NSW health minister
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Sydney test not at risk over COVID rules: NSW health minister

Sydney test not at risk over COVID rules: NSW health minister

Cricket - Ashes - Third Test - Australia v England - Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia - December 28, 2021 Australia players celebrate winning the match and retaining the Ashes REUTERS/Loren Elliott

28 Dec 2021 11:09AM (Updated: 28 Dec 2021 11:42AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

New South Wales (NSW) health minister Brad Hazzard said on Tuesday that the state's COVID-19 contact tracing rules pose no threat to the fourth Ashes test in Sydney.

Uncertainty hung over the third test in Melbourne on Monday when two members of England's support staff and two of their family members were placed in isolation after testing positive.

The test, which Australia wrapped up on Tuesday with an innings and 14-run win, went ahead after the players returned negative PCR tests.

NSW recorded just over 6,000 new cases on Monday and close contacts are required to isolate for a week, but Hazzard said NSW Health would work with Victorian health authorities to manage any cases so that the next Ashes test can proceed.

"The Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) test is sacred, an important date at the start of the third year of our life with COVID-19," Hazzard said.

"I want to assure the cricket loving public, under our rules any players with exposure to a known case of COVID-19 would be asked to test and isolate only until a negative result was received.

"If there are any cases within the teams, their support staff, or families, we will work with the people involved to ensure they are safe, and there is as little disruption to others as possible."

The fourth test will be played from Jan. 5-9 at the SCG, with Australia having retained the Ashes after winning the first three games.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us