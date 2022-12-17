Sydney Thunder bowled out for 15 in record humiliation

MELBOURNE : The Adelaide Strikers produced an astonishing bowling performance to dismiss Sydney Thunder for 15 in Australia's Big Bash League (BBL), a record low total in a professional T20 match.

Defending 139 at the Sydney Showground Stadium on Friday, the Strikers' Henry Thornton and Wes Agar took nine wickets between them at the cost of nine runs as the Thunder were routed in 5.5 overs.

"I don't have much to say about that, to be honest," Thunder captain Jason Sangha said after their 124-run defeat.

"I could sit here and I could dive into what went wrong and what we could have done better.

"But at the end of the day, it's just not good enough for a professional team to get bowled out for that little."

Thunder's embarrassing total eclipsed Turkey's 21 against the Czech Republic in 2019.

It was well short of the previous lowest BBL score of 57 by Melbourne Renegades in 2015.

Five of Thunder's batsmen were dismissed for ducks, including England opener Alex Hales and captain Sangha.

Thornton finished with surreal figures of 5-3, with Agar taking 4-6 and Matt Short grabbing the other wicket.

"I just tried to bowl my best ball," said Thornton.

"I'm still in shock, that's an amazing effort.

"I guess I got really lucky. They just nicked them and we caught everything, so that's cricket, it's such a funny game."