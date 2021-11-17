Logo
Syria sack coach Mahrous after Iran loss
Syria sack coach Mahrous after Iran loss

17 Nov 2021 04:49AM (Updated: 17 Nov 2021 04:57AM)
Syria have sacked head coach Nizar Mahrous after Tuesday's 3-0 home defeat by Iran in a World Cup qualifier in Amman.

Former national team striker Mahrous, 58, returned in July for a third time as coach, after brief spells in 2004 and 2011, ahead of the third round of Asia preliminaries for Qatar 2022.

"Syria's FA temporary committee has decided to sack all technical and managerial staff of the national team, and will announce the new staff within 48 hours", the country's football association said on its Facebook page.

With two points from six matches in Group A, Syria are bottom but still have a chance of finishing third and reaching the playoffs. UAE are currently third with six points.

Source: Reuters

