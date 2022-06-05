Logo
Szoboszlai penalty earns Hungary first win over England in 60 years
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group C - Hungary v England - Puskas Arena Park, Budapest, Hungary - June 4, 2022 Hungary's Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates scoring their first goal with Adam Szalai REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group C - Hungary v England - Puskas Arena Park, Budapest, Hungary - June 4, 2022 Hungary's Adam Szalai celebrates after the match REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group C - Hungary v England - Puskas Arena Park, Budapest, Hungary - June 4, 2022 England's Jarrod Bowen looks dejected after the match Action images via Reuters/Lee Smith
05 Jun 2022 02:04AM (Updated: 05 Jun 2022 02:04AM)
BUDAPEST : A second-half penalty from Dominik Szoboszlai earned Hungary a shock 1-0 win over England in the Nations League on Saturday - their first victory against Gareth Southgate's side in 60 years.

Looking to get their preparations for the Qatar World Cup, which begins later this year, up and running, England were surprisingly second best from the off in Budapest, and were fortunate to go into the break all square.

The hosts kept coming and made their pressure count as Szoboszlai converted from the penalty spot in the 66th minute after Zsolt Nagy was fouled by Chelsea defender Reece James - a decision which incensed the England players.

England pressed as they looked for a leveller, but they could not create that killer chance, ensuring their Nations League campaign got off to a disappointing start, with Germany their next League A, Group Three opponent on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters

