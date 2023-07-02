Szoboszlai set to join Liverpool: Report

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool are set to further bolster their midfield with the signing of Hungarian international Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig, according to reports on Saturday (Jul 1).

The BBC and Sky Sports reported that the English giants have told Leipzig they will trigger the 22-year-old's 70-million-euro (£60 million, US$76 million) release clause.

Szoboszlai scored 20 goals in 91 games for Leipzig since joining the German side from RB Salzburg in January 2021.

He has been pictured arriving in the UK to undergo his medical with Liverpool.

The Reds were in the market for midfielders after missing out on Champions League qualification for the first time in seven years.

Szoboszlai would become Liverpool's second signing of the transfer window after Argentine World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister's arrival from Brighton for £35 million.