Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Szoboszlai set to join Liverpool: Report
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Szoboszlai set to join Liverpool: Report

Szoboszlai set to join Liverpool: Report

Leipzig's Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the German Soccer Cup semifinal match between SC Freiburg and RB Leipzig in Freiburg, Germany, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP)

02 Jul 2023 12:13AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool are set to further bolster their midfield with the signing of Hungarian international Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig, according to reports on Saturday (Jul 1).

The BBC and Sky Sports reported that the English giants have told Leipzig they will trigger the 22-year-old's 70-million-euro (£60 million, US$76 million) release clause.

Szoboszlai scored 20 goals in 91 games for Leipzig since joining the German side from RB Salzburg in January 2021.

He has been pictured arriving in the UK to undergo his medical with Liverpool.

The Reds were in the market for midfielders after missing out on Champions League qualification for the first time in seven years.

Szoboszlai would become Liverpool's second signing of the transfer window after Argentine World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister's arrival from Brighton for £35 million.

Source: AFP

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.