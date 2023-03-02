Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Szokol takes three-shot lead after sizzling 64 at Sentosa
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Szokol takes three-shot lead after sizzling 64 at Sentosa

Szokol takes three-shot lead after sizzling 64 at Sentosa

FILE PHOTO: Aug 23, 2019; Aurora, Ontario, CAN; Elizabeth Szokol tees off on the ninth hole in the second round of the CP Womens Open golf tournament at Magna Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

02 Mar 2023 03:26PM (Updated: 02 Mar 2023 03:26PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

World number 153 Elizabeth Szokol outplayed a stellar field with an eight-under-par 64 to take a three-stroke lead after the opening round of the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore on Thursday.

After a bogey at her first hole, the American bagged seven birdies and an eagle to build a solid lead over the chasing pack, which was led by Yuka Saso on five-under after the Japanese world number 36 shot a flawless 67.

American world number two Nelly Korda carded a 68 for a share of third place with five other players, including fellow major winners Patty Tavatanakit, Kim Hyo-joo, Ariya Jutanugarn and Lee Jeong-eun.

Top-ranked Lydia Ko (70) of New Zealand and South Korea's reigning champion Ko Jin-young (72) endured difficult days with the putter at the Sentosa Golf Club and finished in a share of 14th and 36th respectively.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.