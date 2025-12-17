Singapore beat Malaysia to win SEA Games table tennis mixed doubles, men's doubles
Koen Pang combined with Zeng Jian (mixed doubles) and Izaac Quek (men's doubles) to win both events.
BANGKOK: Singapore’s table tennis players added two SEA Games golds to their medal haul on Wednesday (Dec 17), winning the mixed doubles and men’s doubles events.
At the Central Westgate mall in Nonthaburi, Koen Pang teamed up with Zeng Jian to win the mixed doubles.
They beat Malaysia’s Tee Ai Xin and Wong Qi Shen 3-0 in the final to reclaim the title last won by Singapore at the 2021 Games.
At the 2023 edition of the meet, the duo of Clarence Chew and Zeng took silver when they lost to Vietnam.
In the men’s doubles, Pang and Izaac Quek, who are defending champions, beat Malaysian pair Javen Choong and Wong 3-0.
Pang became the first Singaporean male player to win both the mixed and men's doubles events since Yang Zi, who achieved this in 2005 and 2007, the Singapore Table Tennis Association noted.
Competition in men's singles will resume on Thursday, alongside the start of the women's singles competition.
There was also a joint-bronze for Singapore in the women’s doubles as Ser Lin Qian and Loy Ming Ying fell to Thailand’s Khetkhuan Tamolwan and Sawettabut Jinnipa 1-3.
There are no third-place playoffs to determine the bronze medal in the event.
Earlier in the meet, the men’s team successfully defended their title after a 3-2 win over Vietnam. The women’s team fell 2-3 to home favourites Thailand, taking silver.
Catch the 33rd SEA Games Thailand 2025 LIVE on mewatch. Sign in for free at www.mewatch.sg/thailand2025 to catch all the action, and follow the Mediacorp Sports TikTok, Instagram and Facebook for more sports updates!