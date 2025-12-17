Singapore beat Malaysia to win SEA Games table tennis mixed doubles, men's doubles

BANGKOK: Singapore’s table tennis players added two SEA Games golds to their medal haul on Wednesday (Dec 17), winning the mixed doubles and men’s doubles events.

At the Central Westgate mall in Nonthaburi, Koen Pang teamed up with Zeng Jian to win the mixed doubles.

They beat Malaysia’s Tee Ai Xin and Wong Qi Shen 3-0 in the final to reclaim the title last won by Singapore at the 2021 Games.

At the 2023 edition of the meet, the duo of Clarence Chew and Zeng took silver when they lost to Vietnam.

In the men’s doubles, Pang and Izaac Quek, who are defending champions, beat Malaysian pair Javen Choong and Wong 3-0.

Pang became the first Singaporean male player to win both the mixed and men's doubles events since Yang Zi, who achieved this in 2005 and 2007, the Singapore Table Tennis Association noted.