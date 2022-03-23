Table Tennis: Singapore's Olympic semi-finalist Yu Mengyu announces retirement

Singapore: Singapore’s Olympic semi-finalist Yu Mengyu officially announced her retirement on Monday (Mar 22), bringing an end to her 16-year table tennis career.

“Today, it's the time to say goodbye, this is a very important moment in my life. Looking back through the past 16 years in my athletic career, it is full of touching moments and honors,” said Yu in a Facebook post.

"From now on, I will open a new chapter of my life, adhere to tenacious and indomitable sportsmanship, and convey more positive energy to others and the society," she added.

Yu most notably finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics table tennis women’s singles event after losing 4-1 to Japan’s Mima Ito in the bronze medal match.

She had sustained an injury to her thigh during her semi-finals clash with China’s world No 1 Chen Meng.

“She has braved several serious injuries, played through the pain barrier, and in the end, decided to call time on a glittering career,” said Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong in a Facebook post on Monday.