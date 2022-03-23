Table Tennis: Singapore's Olympic semi-finalist Yu Mengyu announces retirement

Singapore: Singapore’s Olympic semi-finalist Yu Mengyu officially announced her retirement on Monday (Mar 22), bringing an end to her 16-year table tennis career.
“Today, it's the time to say goodbye, this is a very important moment in my life. Looking back through the past 16 years in my athletic career, it is full of touching moments and honors,” said Yu in a Facebook post.
"From now on, I will open a new chapter of my life, adhere to tenacious and indomitable sportsmanship, and convey more positive energy to others and the society," she added.
Yu most notably finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics table tennis women’s singles event after losing 4-1 to Japan’s Mima Ito in the bronze medal match.
She had sustained an injury to her thigh during her semi-finals clash with China’s world No 1 Chen Meng.
“She has braved several serious injuries, played through the pain barrier, and in the end, decided to call time on a glittering career,” said Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong in a Facebook post on Monday.
Yu was also a part of the team that clinched gold at the 2010 World Championships in Moscow, Russia.
“Mengyu also has a string of gold medals from the Commonwealth and SEA Games, representing Singapore with pride and distinction. At the last Asian Games, she lost out to highly ranked Wang Manyu in the semi-finals, en route to a bronze medal,” said Mr Tong.
Mr Tong added that Yu will continue to be involved in the sport as a coach with the Singapore Table Tennis Association.
“She never failed to give her best for Singapore, overcoming all odds and debilitating injuries to don our colours on the podium,” said Team Singapore in a Facebook post.
"Though we will miss watching the Olympian in action, she will be returning her serves as assistant coach of the Junior Development Squad," it added.
Mr Tong said he had talked to Yu several months ago about the possibility of her mentoring younger players.
“I’m glad that she will be doing so ... Her experience at the highest levels will help inspire a new generation of players for Singapore,” he said.