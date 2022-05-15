Singapore loses 0-3 to Thailand in 31st SEA Games table tennis women's team, ending 9 consecutive gold streak
SINGAPORE: Singapore bagged silver in the table tennis women's team event against Thailand at the 31st SEA Games on Sunday (May 15), ending a nine consecutive gold streak since 1999.
Thailand won 3-0 in the finals at Hai Duong Gymnasium.
The two countries faced each other in the women's table tennis team finals, a repeat of the previous final in 2017 - the last time the team event was held.
Zhou Jingyi lost 0-3 to Suthasini Sawettabuy (7-11, 9-11, 7-11), with Zeng Jian faring better against Orawan Paranang 2-3 (4-11, 11-9, 11-8, 8-11, 10-12).
Wong Xinru concluded the finals 1-3 against Jinnipa Awettabut (6-11, 9-11, 11-8, 4-11).
On Saturday, the men's team lost to Thailand 1-3, bagging bronze in their event.
Koen Pang lost to Padasak T 1-3 (8-11, 11-5, 10-12, 8-11), with Clarence Chew going 3-0 against Phakpoom Sanguansin (11-9, 12-10, 11-7).
Ethan Poh went 0-3 against Sarayut Tancharoen (10-12, 8-11, 5-11), with Chew finishing 2-3 against Padasak T (9-11, 9-11, 11-6, 11-3, 5-11).
