Singapore loses 0-3 to Thailand in 31st SEA Games table tennis women's team, ending 9 consecutive gold streak

SINGAPORE: Singapore bagged silver in the table tennis women's team event against Thailand at the 31st SEA Games on Sunday (May 15), ending a nine consecutive gold streak since 1999.

Thailand won 3-0 in the finals at Hai Duong Gymnasium.

The two countries faced each other in the women's table tennis team finals, a repeat of the previous final in 2017 - the last time the team event was held.

Zhou Jingyi lost 0-3 to Suthasini Sawettabuy (7-11, 9-11, 7-11), with Zeng Jian faring better against Orawan Paranang 2-3 (4-11, 11-9, 11-8, 8-11, 10-12).

Wong Xinru concluded the finals 1-3 against Jinnipa Awettabut (6-11, 9-11, 11-8, 4-11).