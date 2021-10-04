Table-toppers Napoli recover to maintain perfect start

FLORENCE, Italy: Napoli came from behind to earn a 2-1 victory at Fiorentina in Serie A on Sunday, ensuring they remain the only side in Europe's top five leagues with a 100per cent record this season.

The league leaders started sluggishly and were punished in the 28th minute as Lucas Martinez Quarta took advantage of some slack marking to fire Fiorentina into a deserved lead.

The opener acted as a wake-up call for Napoli, with Hirving Lozano firing them level 10 minutes later, following up after Fiorentina goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski had brilliantly saved Lorenzo Insigne's penalty.

Victor Osimhen then almost edged Napoli in front before halftime with a spectacular overhead kick. However, the visitors did not have to wait much longer to complete the turnaround, with Amir Rrahmani giving them a 2-1 lead in the 50th minute.

Napoli had further chances to make the win more comfortable, but saw the game out to secure a seventh success from seven Serie A matches and stay top of the standings, four points clear of second-placed Inter Milan.

Fiorentina remain fifth following their third defeat of the season.