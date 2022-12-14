Logo
Sport

Tagliafico and Paredes in for Argentina against unchanged Croatia
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Semi Final - Argentina v Croatia - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 13, 2022 Argentina's Lionel Messi is seen among teammates on a team sheet before the match REUTERS/Carl Recine
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Semi Final - Argentina v Croatia - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 13, 2022 Croatia's Domagoj Vida acknowledges fans before the match REUTERS/Carl Recine
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Semi Final - Argentina v Croatia - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 13, 2022 Argentina's Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes and Alejandro Gomez on the pitch before the match REUTERS/Molly Darlington
14 Dec 2022 01:53AM (Updated: 14 Dec 2022 02:21AM)
LUSAIL, Qatar :Argentina made two changes in the starting eleven that won on penalties against the Netherlands for Tuesday's World Cup semi-final against Croatia, who named an unchanged line-up.

Nicolas Tagliafico will start as left full-back in place of suspended Marcos Acuna while Leandro Paredes comes into midfield with defender Lisandro Martinez on the bench.

Croatia will start with the same team that beat Brazil, also on penalties, in the quarter-finals.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi is playing in his 25th World Cup match to level with German great Lothar Matthaeus as the joint record holder for most appearances in the tournament.

Following are the teams:

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nahuel Molina, Nicolas Tagliafico, Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Julian Alvarez, Lionel Messi

Croatia: Dominik Livakovic, Borna Sosa, Ivan Perisic, Dejan Lovren, Mateo Kovacic, Andrej Kramaric, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Mario Pasalic, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Juranovic

Source: Reuters

