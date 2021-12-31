Logo
Tahiti's AS Pirae to replace Auckland City at Club World Cup
Tahiti's AS Pirae to replace Auckland City at Club World Cup

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Club World Cup - Final - Bayern Munich v Tigres UANL - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - February 11, 2021 Fifa President Gianni Infantino with the Club World Cup trophy REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari/File Photo

31 Dec 2021 07:04PM (Updated: 31 Dec 2021 07:00PM)
Tahiti's AS Pirae will play at the Club World Cup next year after Auckland City withdrew due to the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine measures required by the New Zealand government, world soccer governing body FIFA said on Friday.

Auckland City also had to pull out of last year's edition in Qatar because of COVID-19 border restrictions in New Zealand.

"... Auckland City FC had to reluctantly withdraw from the tournament. As a result, AS Pirae have now been nominated as the Oceania Football Confederation's representative for the FIFA Club World Cup," FIFA said in a statement.

Pirae will join European champions Chelsea, Copa Libertadores holders Palmeiras, AFC Champions League winners Al Hilal, African Champions League holders Al Ahly, CONCACAF Champions League winners Monterrey and UAE Pro League side Al Jazira at the tournament.

AS Pirae will play Al Jazira in the first round for the right to meet Al Hilal in the second round, with the winners of that match facing Chelsea in the semi-finals.

In the other semi, Palmeiras will play the winners of the game between Al Ahly and Monterrey.

The Club World Cup will take place from Feb. 3-12 next year in the United Arab Emirates.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

