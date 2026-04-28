Tailgating allowed at World Cup matches in Boston, say organisers

April 27 : Boston's World Cup organising committee announced on Monday that tailgating will be permitted at this year's matches in the city following a policy clarification from world soccer's governing body FIFA on the North American tradition.

Organisers in Boston had previously indicated that earlier guidance suggested tailgating - the American custom of eating and drinking around parked cars in stadium lots before games - would not be permitted during the tournament.

FIFA clarified earlier this month that while it does not formally ban tailgating, local regulations and public safety requirements at individual venues could mean restrictions.

Boston officials have confirmed tailgating will be allowed at the city’s stadium, set to host seven matches during the finals, as there are no local restrictions preventing it.

"Based on prior information ... it was both our understanding and the host venue's understanding that 'no tailgating' was a tournament-wide FIFA rule," the Boston organising committee said in an Instagram post.

"We are pleased to share that tailgating will be permitted at Boston Stadium like any other event hosted at the stadium."

A long-standing part of the game-day experience in the United States and Canada, particularly at American football, tailgating sees fans gather hours before kickoff to grill food, drink and socialise in parking lots outside venues.

The issue sparked debate among fans after U.S. media reports suggested the practice could be banned across World Cup venues.

The U.S. will co-host the expanded 48-team tournament alongside Canada and Mexico. It kicks off on June 11.