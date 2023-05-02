Logo
Sport

Sport

Take two! Naples gears up again for huge title party
Sport

02 May 2023 10:38PM (Updated: 02 May 2023 10:38PM)

Take two! Naples gears up again for huge title party
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Salernitana - Naples, Italy - April 30, 2023 A Napoli fan lets off a smoke bomb during the match REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Take two! Naples gears up again for huge title party
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Salernitana - Naples, Italy - April 30, 2023 Napoli fans after the match REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Take two! Naples gears up again for huge title party
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Salernitana - Naples, Italy - April 30, 2023 Napoli fans let off smoke bombs after the match REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Take two! Naples gears up again for huge title party
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Salernitana - Naples, Italy - April 30, 2023 Napoli fans let off smoke bombs in Piazza del Plebiscito after the match REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Take two! Naples gears up again for huge title party
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Salernitana - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - April 30, 2023 Napoli fans celebrate after their first goal REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
02 May 2023 10:38PM (Updated: 02 May 2023 10:38PM)
ROME : Napoli will open up the Diego Armando Maradona stadium on Thursday night for a live screening of their away game with Udinese when they hope to clinch the league title, local authorities said on Tuesday.

Napoli also expect as many as 10,000 fans to make the long trek to northeast Italy for a match when a point will be enough to claim their first league title since Maradona was in his pomp in 1990.

Extra police will be on duty in Udine for the game, with Napoli supporters taking up around half of the capacity of the Stadio Friuli.

The result may even be academic: Napoli could be crowned champions the previous night if Lazio fail to win their Wednesday home match with Sassuolo. Lazio, who are in second spot, trail Napoli by 18 points with six games to play.

Hundreds of thousands of Napoli fans had flooded into the centre of the southern Italian port city on Sunday expecting their team to beat local rivals Salernitana and secure the Serie A championship for only the third time in their history.

But a late equaliser by the visitors put one of the largest street parties Italy has seen in years on hold for a few days.

(Writing by Keith Weir; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

