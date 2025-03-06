Talented teens Andreeva, Fonseca turn heads at Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, California : The buzz around talented teenagers Mirra Andreeva and Joao Fonseca continued at Indian Wells on Wednesday, with some of the world's top players tipping the pair to have a major impact on the sport.

Russian Andreeva, 17, became the youngest player to capture a WTA 1000 title when she won in Dubai last month, beating Grand Slam champions Marketa Vondrousova, Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina to reach the final and breaking into the top 10.

"It's incredible what she's been able to do at such a young age," fourth seed Jessica Pegula told reporters.

"I think she's going to win a lot of tournaments and a lot of matches for the next 10 years."

Andreeva's height, movement and serve are obvious advantages but Pegula said it was the intangibles that set her apart.

"A lot of things you can't teach are already really strong and she's only going to get better," she added.

Having former Wimbledon champion Conchita Martinez in her corner is another big advantage, Pegula said.

"That combination I think will go a long way."

Ninth seed Andreeva faces France's Varvara Gracheva in the second round on Friday.

Fonseca's breakthrough came when the Brazilian won his first ATP Tour title in Buenos Aires last month, and Indian Wells top seed Alexander Zverev predicted big things were in store for the 18-year-old.

"He's very young, very, very talented, he's going to be great player, for sure," Zverev said.

"I think he can be top 10 and maybe even further than that.

"He has tremendous power from both sides. He has quite a good serve.

"I think he has to work a lot on his movement still. But generally, he has a lot of power, and I think it's interesting to see."

Zverev, 27, said Fonseca's inexperience could be an asset, the German fondly recalling his move to the professional ranks as a teenager.

"It's almost the best time, because everything seems so easy," Zverev said.

"You're seeing a tennis ball, seeing the guy across from you at the net, and there is no thoughts behind anything else.

"When you're young, you're kind of swinging freely, you're enjoying your time on the professional circuit for the first time, and there is no pressure."

Unseeded Fonseca begins his first Indian Wells campaign in the first round against England's Jacob Fearnley on Thursday.