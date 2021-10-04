BERLIN : Talking Points from the Bundesliga weekend.

HERTHA WOES

Hertha Berlin coach Pal Dardai goes into the international break under mounting pressure after his team lost 2-1 to visitors Freiburg, their fifth defeat in seven league matches.

It is their worst start since the 2009-10 season when they ended up being relegated.

Dardai had to deal with a rapidly growing list of injuries early in the season but time is running out for the Hungarian.

"We have six points and have lost five games," Dardai said. "That is too many. It is up to us to cover the lost ground in the autumn."

TERODDE RECORD

Schalke 04 striker Simon Terodde scored in their 3-0 win over Ingolstadt to equal the all-time second division record of Dieter Schatzschneider with 153 goals.

The 33-year-old, who has also played in the Bundesliga for VfB Stuttgart and Cologne, netted in the 77th minute to match the record set in the 1980s by former Hanover 96 and Fortuna Cologne forward Schatzschneider.

BAYERN HOLE

Following Bayern Munich's first loss of the season - 2-1 at home to Eintracht Frankfurt - coach Julian Nagelsmann has warned of a major gap in the backline when the Bavarians pour forward in numbers.

With 24 goals in seven matches they have by far the best attack in the league but have also let in one goal per game.

"We should not gift away too much personnel in the build-up and have to keep the structure so that we have short distances when we need to counter-press," Nagelsmann said.

"It is deadly when you play four against one in the build-up and you have another six players in the most forward line. Because then you have this huge hole in the middle."

Eintracht's Filip Kostic took advantage of that space in the heart of the Bayern defence to score a late winner.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)