Talking Points from the Bundesliga weekend
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - February 6, 2022 Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
FILE PHOTO: Football - Nottingham Forest v Fulham - Sky Bet Football League Championship - The City Ground - 17/9/14 Fulham manager Felix Magath Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Peter Cziborra Livepic
14 Mar 2022 04:31PM (Updated: 14 Mar 2022 04:31PM)
BERLIN : Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend

WORLD CUP DOUBTS?

Germany international Florian Wirtz's torn cruciate ligament on Sunday will keep him out for months, with Germany coach Hansi Flick hoping he will be fit in time for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in November.

The 18-year-old Bayer Leverkusen midfielder suffered the injury in the first half of their 1-0 loss to Cologne on Sunday.

"Florian Wirtz is one of the biggest talents to have come out of German football in recent years," Flick said. "He is still young and he will come back at least as strong. I am certain of that. He has our full support."

Wirtz, with four caps, was seen as a key part of a revamped Germany team desperate to make amends in Qatar for a shock first round exit in the 2018 tournament.

MAGATH HOPES

Hertha Berlin, battling relegation, will be hoping new coach Felix Magath has not lost his winning touch despite a decade away from the Bundesliga.

Renowned for his brutal training regime, the 68-year-old - to be officially unveiled later on Monday - previously led Bayern Munich to back-to-back domestic doubles, and won a Bundesliga title with VfL Wolfsburg in 2009.

His last job in Germany, however, dates back to 2012. Since then he had brief stints at Fulham and in China.

Hertha are in 17th place after failing to win any of their last nine league games.

TITLE RACE

Borussia Dortmund can close the gap to leaders Bayern Munich to four points and reignite the title race if they beat Mainz 05 on Wednesday in a postponed league match.

The Ruhr valley club can count on their top striker Erling Haaland again after the Norwegian made a comeback from injury as a substitute in their 1-0 win over Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Source: Reuters

