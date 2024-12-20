'Talking's been done': Fury gets serious ahead of Usyk rematch

RIYADH : Tyson Fury insisted that there would be no joking around ahead of his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, as both heavyweights were subdued in a bizarre press conference on Thursday.

Usyk beat Fury on a split-decision in Saudi Arabia in May to become a four-belt undisputed heavyweight champion, and the pair will meet once again at the same Kingdom Arena venue on Saturday in Riyadh with the WBC, WBO and WBA titles on the line.

In a news conference before the bout, both fighters gave curt opening statements before engaging in a tense and drawn out faceoff that went on for over 11 minutes.

They were eventually separated by their entourages after a heated exchange.

Fury, garrulous even by the standards of a sport that thrives on trash-talking, was unusually quiet in the press conference and said he was fully focused on revenge.

"I'm going to dish out a whole lot of pain," a bearded Fury said.

"I've got nothing to say, apart from there is going to be a lot of hurt and pain in this fight, you watch. That's all I got to say. Talking's been done. The first fight I talked, I joked – all my career - this time, I am serious.

"I am going to do some serious damage. Watch me go to work. Can't wait for Saturday night. Thank you everybody involved. God bless."

Fury's silence was the latest of a string of strange decisions in recent days, with the boxer not throwing a single punch during a public workout on Wednesday and reportedly banning his father from his corner for the bout.

Usyk, for his part, was typically business-like.

"Now we have just a performance with lights and cameras. Everything will take place on Saturday...," the Ukrainian said.

"Don't be afraid. I will not leave you alone. See you on Saturday."

Promoter Bob Arum said he had confidence in Fury's ability to win the rematch, pointing to the Briton's dominant victory over former WBC champion Deontay Wilder in the second bout of their trilogy.

"I'm not only Tyson Fury's co-promoter but I'm a Tyson Fury fan," Arum said.

"For anyone who watched the second Fury-Wilder fight, remember the first was a draw, Tyson knew what he had to do and he won that second fight in a one-sided way.

"I'm looking forward to him fighting in that way and being successful on Saturday. That being said, he's fighting a tough, tough, skilled Ukrainian."

Promising 19-year-old heavyweight Moses Itauma and Australia's Demsey McKean, a former sparring partner of two-times world champion Anthony Joshua, will fight on the undercard of the Usyk v Fury clash.

"I'm just a teenager from Chatham and it's crazy that I'm here on the same table as Tyson Fury - I'm grateful," Itauma said.

"I'm living this up as much as I can."