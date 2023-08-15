Logo
Sport

Tammy's Day Out: Beaumont first woman to hit century in The Hundred
Sport

Tammy's Day Out: Beaumont first woman to hit century in The Hundred

Tammy's Day Out: Beaumont first woman to hit century in The Hundred

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Women's One Day International Series - England v Australia - The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, Britain - July 12, 2023 England's Tammy Beaumont in action Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo

15 Aug 2023 04:32AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Tammy Beaumont became the first woman to smash a century in The Hundred women's tournament on Monday with her remarkable 118 giving the Welsh Fire a 41-run victory over the Trent Rockets.

Beaumont's score is the highest in the men's and women's Hundred tournaments while the Fire's total of 181-3 also set a women's record.

Will Jacks' 108 not out for Oval Invincibles last year was the previous highest score in The Hundred.

"I don't know what just happened to be honest," Beaumont told Sky Sports. "I just had an absolute day out. It was great to put on a show for the fans."

The English batter, who hit 20 fours and two sixes in her 61-ball innings, survived when she was dropped on 32 while successfully challenging a leg-before decision on 75.

The Welsh Fire captain has now scored centuries across four different formats.

In June, Beaumont became the first Englishwoman to score a double century in test cricket, scoring 208 - the fifth-highest score in women's tests - against Australia in the Ashes.

Source: Reuters

