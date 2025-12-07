Tanaka the talisman as Leeds roar back to draw with Liverpool

LEEDS, England, Dec 6 : Leeds United manager Daniel Farke was left purring about his team's ability to pull out big results when it matters most after substitute Ao Tanaka snatched a late equaliser in a 3-3 Premier League draw with Liverpool on Saturday.

Leeds started the day hovering above the relegation zone, but a late fightback against the misfiring champions saw them grab a point that moves them up the table, and Farke was delighted with their performance.

"I saw a few ways that we wanted to play in order to have more control over the game and to come in areas and be more aggressive," he told the BBC.

"To bring it on the pitch against the reigning champions was second to none, and all of the credit goes to my players."

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Leeds ended a four-game losing run with a 3-1 win over Chelsea on Wednesday before Saturday's battling comeback.

In contrast to Farke, Liverpool boss Arne Slot had little to offer by way of explanation as his team came up short again.

The champions are in the midst of a dismal run of form and dropped points for the second time this week after Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Sunderland.

"There's a sense of disbelief. I think we played quite well to very well during large parts of the game and went 2-0 up. I don't think we had any problems and I don't think we conceded a chance until the moment we make a foul, which is not even a chance," he told the BBC.

"It's 2-1, and not many moments later the first chance they had it was 2-2. Then we go up and you think you've done enough to win the game and then a set-piece leads to the 3-3," he said, before pointing to their defensive frailties.

"It's not about me. It's about us, it's about the fans. The players have worked so hard and again to concede from a set-piece - the 10th or 11th this season. If you concede so many, you cannot be higher up the table than we are."