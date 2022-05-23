Logo
Taremi scores twice as Porto achieve Portuguese Cup and League Double
Soccer Football - Portugal Cup Final - FC Porto v Tondela - National Sports Center Jamor, Alges, Portugal - May 22, 2022 FC Porto's Mehdi Taremi celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Soccer Football - Portugal Cup Final - FC Porto v Tondela - National Sports Center Jamor, Alges, Portugal - May 22, 2022 FC Porto's Mehdi Taremi in action with Tondela's Eduardo Quaresma REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Soccer Football - Portugal Cup Final - FC Porto v Tondela - National Sports Center Jamor, Alges, Portugal - May 22, 2022 FC Porto's Mehdi Taremi celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
23 May 2022 03:22AM (Updated: 23 May 2022 03:53AM)
Mehdi Taremi scored twice to help newly-crowned Primeira Liga champions Porto beat Tondela 3-1 in the Portuguese Cup final on Sunday and achieve the Double for the ninth time in their history.

After winning the league with a record-breaking 91 points, manager Sergio Conceicao’s dream season ended with Porto's 18th Cup title, taking them past Sporting in the winners' list though they still trail rivals Benfica, who have won 26.

Conceicao became the first manager in the club's history to achieve the Double twice, after doing it in 2019-20.

"This team deserved the icing on the cake," Porto captain Pepe told reporters.

"Our fans were fantastic today and all season in what was a very difficult year for us. Today we knew that the pressure was going to be on us against an opponent that we respected a lot and that's why we started very strong.

"We controlled the game well during the 90 minutes and I think we are all to be congratulated."

Roared on by their fans who packed the Jamor stadium on a beautiful afternoon on the outskirts of Lisbon, Taremi opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute, after the video assistant referee had flagged a handball by a Tondela defender.

Vitinha extended Porto's lead in the 52nd minute with a powerful, low shot from inside the box which went past the goalkeeper and into the bottom right corner.

Tondela, who had already been relegated from the league and were playing their first-ever final, scored their goal 21 minutes later with a Neto Borges header, but Taremi sealed Porto's victory moments later with a first-touch strike into the bottom right corner.

Source: Reuters

