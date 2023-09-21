Logo
Tarling, 19, claims European time-trial title

Tarling, 19, claims European time-trial title

Teenage dream: Britain's Joshua Tarling rides to victory in the individual time trial. (Photo: ANP/AFP/Vincent Jannink)

21 Sep 2023 05:48AM
EMMEN: British teenager Josh Tarling on Wednesday claimed the time-trial title at the European cycling championships, cementing his growing reputation as one of the sport's future stars.

The 19-year-old, who was bronze medallist at the world championships in Scotland last month, defeated Stefan Bissegger of Switzerland by 43 seconds with Wout van Aert of Belgium taking bronze just a fraction behind on the 29.5km course.

Stefan Kung, of Switzerland, a pre-race favourite, crashed into a barrier before finishing in 11th place with blood pouring from his face and with his helmet shattered.

In the women's race, Swiss rider Marlen Reusser claimed the title for a third time.

The 32-year-old finished 43 seconds ahead of Britain's Anna Henderson with Christina Schweinberger of Austria a further second behind.

Source: AFP/ec

