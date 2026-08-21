Logo
Logo

Sport

Tarling to compete in Vuelta a Espana days after brother's death
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Tarling to compete in Vuelta a Espana days after brother's death

Tarling to compete in Vuelta a Espana days after brother's death
FILE PHOTO: Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 16 - Evian-les-Bains - Thonon-les-Bains - Evian-les-Bains, France - July 21, 2026 Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team's Joshua Tarling in action during stage 16 individual time-trial REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq/File Photo
Tarling to compete in Vuelta a Espana days after brother's death
Jul 27, 2024; Paris, France; Josh Tarling (GBR) in the men’s individual time trial road cycling during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Grand Palais-Pont Alexandre III. Mandatory Credit: Andrew P. Scott-USA TODAY Sports
21 Aug 2026 01:22PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Aug 21 : Welshman Josh Tarling is set to compete in the Vuelta a Espana starting on Saturday, just over a week after his brother Finlay's death in a race in Portugal.

Finlay Tarling, 19, died after an accident during the eighth stage of the Volta a Portugal, with local broadcaster RTP reporting that he was hit by a non-race vehicle driving in the opposite direction.

On Thursday, Netcompany-Ineos confirmed time-trial specialist Josh as part of their line-up for the August 22 to September 13 Vuelta.

Director of Racing Geraint Thomas said the team fully supported his decision to take part in the race, while his mother Dawn said the family also backed the 22-year-old's decision to compete in the Grand Tour.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"Finlay was so incredibly proud of his big brother, and would be watching nose to the TV and shouting as he competed," she added in a post on Instagram.

"So it is right that Josh honours that love and pride by doing what Fin always loved watching him do."

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement