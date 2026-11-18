TOKYO, Nov 18 : Japan Football Association (JFA) Honorary President Kozo Tashima said on Wednesday he has submitted his bid for the FIFA presidency after securing the support of five national federations.

Nominations for the FIFA presidential election close at 2259 GMT on Wednesday, four months before the 77th FIFA Congress in Rabat on March 18, where the vote will take place.

Gianni Infantino is seeking reelection for a fourth term as head of global soccer's ruling body.

Candidates need at least five member associations to nominate them. They should also have played an active role in football for two of the last five years as a player or official within FIFA, a confederation or a national association.

"On November 17, the JFA submitted a letter to FIFA nominating JFA Honorary President Kozo Tashima as a candidate for (FIFA)," the JFA said in a statement.

Tashima is a former Japan international and youth coach and the first Japanese candidate to stand for FIFA president. He has served on the FIFA Council since 2015.

"The JFA submitted to FIFA a letter nominating me as a candidate in the FIFA presidential election," Tashima said in a statement shared by the JFA.

"I would like to once again express my gratitude to President (Tsuneyasu) Miyamoto and all the members of the board. I would also like to sincerely thank the football associations of many countries who gave me the necessary support for this nomination.

"With a strong sense of mission and determination, I will take on this challenge so that FIFA can become a healthier and more trusted organization and contribute to the further development of football around the world."

He did not disclose which other associations had nominated him.

A report by TV Asahi said Tashima had completed the application process in the early hours of Wednesday.

Infantino has faced opposition over his aborted attempt to bring private investors into a new FIFA commercial entity holding rights linked to competitions including the World Cup.

The Swiss later apologised to the FIFA Council for the way the proposal had been handled.

Other challengers include former Switzerland captain Ramon Vega and French Football Federation President Philippe Diallo.