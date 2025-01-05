Tauson wins Auckland title after Osaka retires injured

AUCKLAND : Naomi Osaka's quest for a first title in four years ended in heartbreak as the former world number one retired with injury after winning the opening set of the Auckland Classic final against Denmark's Clara Tauson.

Osaka, who won the last of her four Grand Slam trophies at Melbourne Park in 2021, returned to the circuit a year ago after a long maternity break but struggled for consistency and ended the season ranked outside the top 50.

She showed glimpses of just how devastating she can be in Auckland and grabbed a double break against Tauson with powerful hitting on both flanks in the opening set, which she wrapped up 6-4, despite dropping serve late on.

But the 27-year-old from Japan had tears in her eyes as she received treatment on court before the start of the next set and then threw in the towel, sparking concern about her fitness for this month's Australian Open.

The Melbourne Park major, where Osaka has won two titles, will run from Jan. 12 to Jan. 26.